1er TOUR DE LA PRESIDENTIELLE : Les résultats dans l'agglo de Tours
St Avertin, St-Cyr-sur-Loire, Fondettes, St-Pierre-des-Corps...
St Avertin :
Nombre total de votants : 10 126
Abstention : 16,63%
Bulletins blancs : 1,62%
Suffrages exprimés : 9 912
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 5,08%
Marine Le Pen : 11,66%
Emmanuel Macron : 31,64%
Benoit Hamon : 7,18%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,47%
Philippe Poutou : 0,82%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,25%
Jean Lassalle : 0,61%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 14,49%
François Asselineau : 0,61%
François Fillon : 27,19%
Ballan-Miré :
Nombre total de votants : 5 261
Abstention : 14,34%
Bulletins blancs : 1,48%
Suffrages exprimés : 5 154
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 6,03%
Marine Le Pen : 14,92%
Emmanuel Macron : 29,26%
Benoit Hamon : 6,29%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,45%
Philippe Poutou : 1,09%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,17%
Jean Lassalle : 0,72%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 15,08%
François Asselineau : 0,54%
François Fillon : 25,46%
Fondettes :
Nombre total de votants : 7 362
Abstention : 17,55%
Bulletins blancs : 1,29%
Suffrages exprimés : 7 238
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 4,92%
Marine Le Pen : 12,37%
Emmanuel Macron : 30,8%
Benoit Hamon : 5,71%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,5%
Philippe Poutou : 0,88%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,1%
Jean Lassalle : 0,73%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon :15,71%
François Asselineau : 0,54%
François Fillon : 27,76%
St-Cyr-sur-Loire :
Nombre total de votants : 10 592
Abstention : 16,11%
Bulletins blancs : 1,22%
Suffrages exprimés : 10 412
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 4,56%
Marine Le Pen : 11,01%
Emmanuel Macron : 28,18%
Benoit Hamon : 6,43%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,36%
Philippe Poutou : 0,72%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,2%
Jean Lassalle : 0,62%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 14,53%
François Asselineau : 0,66%
François Fillon : 32,72%
St-Pierre-des-Corps :
Nombre total de votants : 7 688
Abstention : 27,24%
Bulletins blancs : 2,21%
Suffrages exprimés : 7 473
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 3,64%
Marine Le Pen : 16,66%
Emmanuel Macron : 20,79%
Benoit Hamon : 9,13%
Nathalie Arthaud : 1,26%
Philippe Poutou : 1,45%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,27%
Jean Lassalle : 0,62%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 36,68%
François Asselineau : 0,98%
François Fillon : 8,54%
Chambray-lès-Tours :
Nombre total de votants : 6 410
Abstention : 14,87%
Bulletins blancs : 1,84%
Suffrages exprimés : 6 107
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 5,40%
Marine Le Pen : 15,08%
Emmanuel Macron : 28,54%
Benoit Hamon : 6,81%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,61%
Philippe Poutou : 0,9%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,21%
Jean Lassalle : 0,75%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 16,65%
François Asselineau : 0,64%
François Fillon : 24,5%