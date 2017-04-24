Tours Agglo

1er TOUR DE LA PRESIDENTIELLE : Les résultats dans l'agglo de Tours

St Avertin, St-Cyr-sur-Loire, Fondettes, St-Pierre-des-Corps...

St Avertin :

Nombre total de votants : 10 126
Abstention : 16,63%
Bulletins blancs : 1,62%
Suffrages exprimés : 9 912

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 5,08%
Marine Le Pen : 11,66%
Emmanuel Macron : 31,64%
Benoit Hamon : 7,18%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,47%
Philippe Poutou : 0,82%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,25%
Jean Lassalle : 0,61%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 14,49%
François Asselineau : 0,61%
François Fillon : 27,19%

Ballan-Miré :

Nombre total de votants : 5 261
Abstention : 14,34%
Bulletins blancs : 1,48%
Suffrages exprimés : 5 154

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 6,03%
Marine Le Pen : 14,92%
Emmanuel Macron : 29,26%
Benoit Hamon : 6,29%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,45%
Philippe Poutou : 1,09%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,17%
Jean Lassalle : 0,72%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 15,08%
François Asselineau : 0,54%
François Fillon : 25,46%

Fondettes :

Nombre total de votants : 7 362
Abstention : 17,55%
Bulletins blancs : 1,29%
Suffrages exprimés : 7 238

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 4,92%
Marine Le Pen : 12,37%
Emmanuel Macron : 30,8%
Benoit Hamon : 5,71%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,5%
Philippe Poutou : 0,88%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,1%
Jean Lassalle : 0,73%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon :15,71%
François Asselineau : 0,54%
François Fillon : 27,76%

St-Cyr-sur-Loire :

Nombre total de votants : 10 592
Abstention : 16,11%
Bulletins blancs : 1,22%
Suffrages exprimés : 10 412

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 4,56%
Marine Le Pen : 11,01%
Emmanuel Macron : 28,18%
Benoit Hamon : 6,43%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,36%
Philippe Poutou : 0,72%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,2%
Jean Lassalle : 0,62%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 14,53%
François Asselineau : 0,66%
François Fillon : 32,72%

St-Pierre-des-Corps :

Nombre total de votants : 7 688
Abstention : 27,24%
Bulletins blancs : 2,21%
Suffrages exprimés :  7 473

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 3,64%
Marine Le Pen : 16,66%
Emmanuel Macron : 20,79%
Benoit Hamon : 9,13%
Nathalie Arthaud : 1,26%
Philippe Poutou : 1,45%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,27%
Jean Lassalle : 0,62%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 36,68%
François Asselineau : 0,98%
François Fillon : 8,54%

Chambray-lès-Tours :

Nombre total de votants : 6 410
Abstention : 14,87%
Bulletins blancs : 1,84%
Suffrages exprimés : 6 107

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 5,40%
Marine Le Pen : 15,08%
Emmanuel Macron : 28,54%
Benoit Hamon : 6,81%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,61%
Philippe Poutou : 0,9%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,21%
Jean Lassalle : 0,75%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 16,65%
François Asselineau : 0,64%
François Fillon : 24,5%

